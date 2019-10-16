Cammack Village PD: Crime spiking after curfew

CAMMACK VILLAGE, Ark.- The small town of Cammack Village is facing some big issues with its teenage curfew.

During the day, the streets in the town are pretty quiet, but police say after dark is a different story.

Right now, kids under 18 can’t be out past 10 on weeknights and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Police say issues with the curfew is getting so bad, the Chief of Police is now patrolling the streets at midnight.

I spoke with Police Chief Peter Powell as he finished a graveyard shift. He says teens are not only breaking the curfew ordinance, but they’re also breaking some major laws.

“Lately, we have actually apprehended several subjects and half of them are juveniles,” Police Chief Peter Powell, Cammack Village, “auto B&Es, theft of vehicles, etc. and the usual minors in possession of alcohol.”

Powell says other offenses include reckless driving, felony fleeing and possession of a stolen handgun.

According to police, most of the teens facing criminal charges are between 13 and 16 years old.

“There are juveniles out at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, which is really unusual. It’s not safe for them and it’s not safe for our community,” said Powell.

Lisa Sehika works in the area and is a mother of two teens. She says the curfew ordinance is strictly enforced in her home.

“If they are not home one weekend on time then that’s when you take away the car keys and make sure they learn from that,” said Lisa Sehika, a mother who lives in Cammack Village.

Saheeka says if teens are out after curfew, their parents should be held responsible too.

“You’re up to no good, that’s what my parents used to say, you’re up to no good after a certain time,” said Sehika.

“We are just as concerned about the kids being victims of crime as we are of them committing a crime,” said Powell.

Powell says he hopes the extra patrolling will help, but it’s too soon to tell.

Cammack Village Police Department recently posted the following photo on Facebook, spreading awareness to parents and community members.

Now, if you are caught breaking curfew, it’s up to a judge to decide what will happen. Police say typically the teen is held responsible when caught the first time, and the second time, the parents are held responsible.