Cameras catch vandals who keep breaking into home

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff man is fed up with criminals breaking in and trashing a home he’s trying to fix up, with each instance caught on cameras.

When Don Plumlee bought a fixer upper on 8th Street, he put in a security system thinking it would keep criminals out. Instead cameras captured three break-ins in just two days.

“It’s just a constant aggravation,” Plumlee said. “Frustration doesn’t begin to explain. It’s property damage, it’s cost, it’s aggravation.”

Video clips show different men checking doors and walking around inside. In one clip you can see a man picking up paint cans before vandalizing the home. Plumlee found paint poured over floors, walls, and windows.

“Right now you’re just struggling to stay ahead of the damages and cover costs when things are stolen,” he said.

The cameras start recording on motion, and all the clips have been sent to Pine Bluff Police.

While there haven’t been any arrests yet, Plumlee says the cameras are proving some of their worth. Video from Sunday shows a trespasser caught off guard when he spots a camera. It’s not the kind of capture Plumlee had in mind but he calls it a start.

“It spooked him and he stopped in his tracks and turned around and headed that way,” Plumlee explained.