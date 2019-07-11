Camden family grieves mother and son; search for accused killer enters third week

CAMDEN, Ark.- Authorities in south Arkansas enter their week three of trying to track down a man accused of killing a mother and her son.

Alyssa Cannon, 20 and her son Braydon, 4, were both found dead inside a home in Camden on June 25, according to police.

Thursday marked day 16 with no sign of the suspect, Jory Worthen.

Alyssa’s mother, Angela Cannon, finds herself struggling with grief and anger amidst the investigation.

“It’s not the police’s fault that he’s still out there, but I’m very angry that he’s walking around free,” Cannon says.

Officers launched an aerial search on Thursday, trying to spot Worthen or his car.

“That didn’t turn up anything, so we’re going back to the drawing board,” Dana Wetherbee, a spokesperson for the Camden Police Department, says.

The lead detective on the case says she has followed up on more than 500 leads on the case. Some of the leads have pointed authorities in the direction of states like Kansas, Texas and Louisiana.

“All the places in our area that he frequents, we are keeping watch,” Wetherbee says.

For a grieving mother and grandmother, it’s an exhaustive search that adds to her pain.

“I keep waiting on them to walk in the door like they did every day,” Cannon says. “It’s just not right.”

Jory Worthen is described as a white male with distinctive tattoos. His only criminal history includes a prior arrest for a domestic violence situation in which Alyssa was the victim, according to police.

If you know where Worthen might be, call police.