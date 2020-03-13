Camden family completes quarantine after trip to Italy, not yet cleared for school and work

CAMDEN, Ark.- One of the hottest regions in the world for coronavirus right now is Italy.

The country is on complete lockdown.

As of Thursday night, more than 12,000 people have been diagnosed and 827 people are dead.

We recently learned about an Arkansas family that was there as the virus spread.

The Stanley’s went there for their family vacation.

At the time, they had no clue the virus would turn into what it is today and when they returned there was little guidance on what to do until they received a call from the Health Department.

“It was an amazing trip,” said Jessica Stanley who was quarantined after the Italy trip.

Jessica Stanley and her family recently returned to American soil after a trip to Spain and Italy. One highlight she said was the food.

“We had spaghetti and meatballs mixed with peas, we had these treats and cannoli, it was just amazing,” said Jessica.

Little did they know, that trip from Madrid Spain to Barcelona and Rome would land them in quarantine.

“In the air, we found out that Milan had the outbreak I think 40 people came out at one time- while we were in the air coming back. I thought about it, like well if we get quarantined, we get quarantined, it will be stupid but it is what it is,” said Jessica.

When the Stanley’s came back to their Camden home on February 26th, there were no rules or outlines of what to do after traveling.

“We’ve been put through the wringer,” said Jessica.

The Arkansas Department of Health then told them about the two week quarantine period.

“It was total seclusion, we had to report every day what our temperatures were if we were having any symptoms,” said Jessica.

Jessica said no one had symptoms or temperature but during the quarantine, they did get a lot of yard work done.

Thursday the quarantine was lifted but Jessica said it didn’t go as planned.

“We sent our children to school today and they got sent back home. Today is our first day off quarantine, We have to now go and talk to the Arkansas Department of Health and get them to write up a letter that they are healthy and then they will be able to return to school,” said Jessica.

Jessica said she and her husband also need letters to return to work.

The Stanley’s hope to get their letters from the Health Department tonight or tomorrow.

Then they will be able to get back to their normal routine.