CALS Theater sets schedule of new and classic films for rest of 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) Ron Robinson Theater, Library Square, 100 Rock Street, has an exciting end-of-the-year lineup of $5 movies, most of which are holiday-themed, starting Thursday, November 21. All showings are open to the public and start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available now at cals.org.
 
CALS Ron Robinson Theater End-of-Year schedule:
 

  • The Public (2018), PG-13, November 21
  • The Last Waltz (1978), PG, November 22
  • BingoFlix: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964), NR, December 3
  • A Christmas Story (1983), PG, December 5
  • Elf (2003), PG, December 10
  • Die Hard (1988), R, December 12
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), PG-13, December 17
  • It’s A Wonderful Life (1946), PG, December 19

 Visit www.cals.org to view all events at CALS Ron Robinson Theater. For more information about theater programming, email ronrobinsontheater@cals.org or call 501.320.5715.
 

