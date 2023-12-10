FAYETTEVILLE — Cabot Class of 2024 punter Sam Dubwig has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit.

Dubwig, 6-2, 195, announced his decision on X Sunday. Dubwig will be one of the 100 football recruits playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 6 in the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas.

Dubwig held offers from UCA and UNLV. His final decision came down to Arkansas, Oklahoma and Michigan State.

He will enroll at Arkansas in January and be able to go through spring drills. At Arkansas, Dubwig will compete with Max Fletcher, who is entering his junior season, and others for the job. Dubwig averaged 39 yards per punt as a senior.

Dubwig is the second known preferred walk-on pledge for Arkansas. The other is former Fayetteville and Wake Forest linebacker Brooks Yurachek. 6-1, 218.