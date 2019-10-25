Cabot Cruisers annual Inspiration Run

News
Posted: / Updated:

CABOT, Ark. – Today the Cabot Cruisers went on their annual Inspiration Run.

Every year the group sets out to inspire students to be healthy and active by running or biking to every school in the district.

Despite the cold and dreary weather, the Cruisers clocked close to 20 miles.

“Every school is like a finish line to a race. These kids have so much energy,and they inspire us probably more than we inspire them,” says Annette Blanton.

This is the 12th year for the Cabot Cruisers to hold an Inspiration Run.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories