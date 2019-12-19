Cabot community remembers man hit by car and killed

CABOT, Ark, – A community is remembering a man whose life was on the rebound, he was doing all the right things, when all that ended after being hit and killed in a deadly accident.

It happened earlier this week on Highway 367 and South Second Street in Cabot.

Dannie Vaughn owns Vaughn’s Barber Shop that sits just off the highway.

“It’s good for my business because we draw from the street,” Dannie said.

Dannie says about three months ago Dennis Evans, a homeless man, asked him for work. Dannie says Dennis was an honest man so he let him stay in the back of his business and gave him a makeover.

He says Dennis was trying to get back on his feet. He was volunteering at the Cabot Church of Christ and working on lawn movers in the shop next to the business.

“He was going places, I thought. He had cleaned up. He was looking good. He was looking for better work than he had out here.”

On Tuesday, around 6:15 pm, Dennis crossed the road to go to the Dollar General when he was hit by a car. The community says it’s unfortunate that a man, who was trying to make a better life for himself, was killed so tragically.

“I’m not going to stand out on the street with a can and beg. He said, I’ll work,” Dannie said.

Dannie says he and Dennis weren’t family, but were just as close.

“We’ll miss him. Dennis was a nice guy.”

No one else was injured in the accident and no charges have been filed against the driver.