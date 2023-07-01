FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Americans will have to start paying back student loans on October 1, with interest starting to accrue September 1.

About 43 million Americans have student loan debt, including many Arkansans. One Fayetteville borrower Billy Cook said he’s now going to have to rethink his finances.

“I’m going to have to hit my budget books and figure out how to resume payments, especially, with record inflation still going on, other economic factors that are hurting people right now,” Cook said. “I don’t think it’s a good time for this to be happening.”

Christy Queary, consumer loan manager with Arvest, said if you have student loans, you’ll want to start preparing now on how to pay back the loans.

“Open a savings account, start putting some funds aside for it so that you’re not surprised by that payment,” Queary said. “Also, set yourself a goal when you’d want to have that paid off.”

Queary recommends setting up auto payments, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting when payments resume.

“With a payment coming, you just want to be sure that you’re paying it on time and paying at least your minimum and you don’t want to have any extra late fees or anything like that which could cause a burden on your financial situation,” Queary said.

If you have student loans and need financial advice, Credit Counseling of Arkansas provides free resources and guidance.