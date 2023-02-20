LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fast food favorite Whataburger broke ground on its two newest central Arkansas locations Monday.

The Texas-based restaurant chain held a groundbreaking at its North Little Rock and a beam-signing ceremony at its Searcy location. Both stores are planned to open sometime this year.

According to a Whataburger spokesperson, the stores are planned to add 200 jobs to the local community. The spokesperson continued that hiring is in progress for restaurant managers, with team leader and team member hires expected to occur in the coming weeks.

Resumes are being accepted by the Whataburger franchise group WAB Venture, Inc.

The two are the latest central Arkansas locations for the 70-plus-year-old chain, with additional central Arkansas stores planned for Maumelle, west Little Rock and Benton.

The Searcy Whataburger will be located on East Race Street, with the North Little Rock location at Crystal Hill Road.