Westrock Coffee Announces facility in Conway set to be the largest in the country

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Westrock Coffee Company announced its finalized purchase of a 524,000 square-foot facility in Conway, which will allow the company to expand its operations and beverage capabilities and when fully built out, will be the largest facility of its type in the United States.

In a release Thursday, the company said the new facility in Conway will be used for the development, production, and distribution of its coffee, tea and ready-to-drink products.

“We are expanding our finished product offerings, adding end beverage packaging solutions, and expanding our geographic reach to meet our growing customer demand,” Scott Ford, CEO and co-founder of Westrock Coffee, said. “Our growth benefits everyone at Westrock Coffee — from our global customers and farmer partners to our current and future employees and the communities where they live.”

The new location will provide multiple job opportunities for Conway, with Westrock Coffee expecting the creation of 50 new jobs following the first phase of the build-out. The company plans for the initial phase of the build-out to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said he looks forward to the growth of both Westrock Coffee and the city.

“Westrock Coffee and Conway will be an exceptional partnership. I am delighted to welcome them to our community. The city is fortunate to have Westrock Coffee bring its global presence, outlook, and commitment to investing in the lives of their partners throughout the world,” Castleberry said. “I look forward to Westrock continuing their success in Conway and abroad for years to come. I would like to thank not only Westrock Coffee but also the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce for their commitment to Conway.”

The company already has corporate offices in Little Rock and a manufacturing facility in North Little Rock, but Arkansas leaders are expectant of what the expanded partnership will bring.

“Westrock Coffee Company provides the drink that fuels many Arkansans in the workplace, and others all around the world,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “The expansion into Conway by repurposing this facility and providing new jobs reflects the growth of Westrock and the fact that Arkansas is a dynamic and welcoming place to do business.”