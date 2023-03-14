CONWAY, Ark. – An well-known grocery store chain has announced it is moving into Conway.

The Conway Chamber of Commerce announced late last week that an ALDI grocery store would be coming to Conway. It cited ALDI Divisional Vice President Rob Jeffries as confirming the chain’s plans for the city, but did not provide a date or location.

The company confirmed that a store was coming to Conway but had no further information to share at this time.

Conway Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brad Lacy spoke about the excitement attached to the chain’s announcement.

“Aldi is just the latest in a number of new retailers choosing to join our nearly $2 billion local retail economy,” he said. “ People are clearly excited about welcoming Aldi to Conway.”

ALDI is known for its no-frills approach, featuring fresh produce and in-store brands. Online shopping is offered via Instacart and curbside pickup is also offered.

Currently, 11 ALDI’s operate in Arkansas, predominantly in west and northwest Arkansas.