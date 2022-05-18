BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced an opportunity for Walmart+ members to save big with a weekend savings event dedicated exclusively to them.

According to a press release, the event begins at 2 p.m. on June 2 with deals ending at 6 p.m. on June 5. Members will have exclusive access to thousands of popular summer items including a Shark vacuum, a Minnie Mouse playhouse, and Samsung Galaxy S7.

Other opportunities for items include the PlayStation 5, Pit Boss Pellet Grills and Gateway Laptops. In addition to deals, the release says customers who sign up in a Walmart store during the weekend and become a paid Walmart+ member will get a $20 promo code off their next online purchase.

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager at Walmart. “Giving members more of what they want with exclusive, unprecedented Black Friday-like savings allows us to celebrate our members in a fun, new way.”

A full list of available deals are listed here:

Electronics

· Gateway R7 Laptop was $449, will be $399 – $50 off

· Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, will be $198 – 23% off

· Samsung A50 Soundbar was $179, will be $129 – 28% off

Apparel

· Champion Women’s Lightweight Tee was $30, will be $15 – 50% off

· Burnside Men’s Board Short was $42, will be $19.95 – 53% off

· Michael Kors Tote Bag was $197, will be $146.52 – 26% off

· Levi’s Boys 2-piece Outfit was $44, will be $22 – 50% off

For the Home

· Keurig K Compact Black was $89, will be $49 – 45% off

· Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer was $99, will be $59 – 40% off

· Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, will be $199 – 28% off

· Larissa Sofa was $449, will be $349 – 22% off

Toys

· Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard for $79 – Exclusive to Walmart+ Weekend

· LEGO City Stuntz was $23.97, will be $14.97

· Krazy Kart Shift Go-Kart was $298, will be $198 – $100 off

School and Art Supplies

· 60 count of Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers was $38.26, will be $20 – 48% Off

· 60 pack of Elmer’s glue sticks was $19.13, will be $13.78 – 28 % off

Appliances

· Pit Boss Pellet Grill was $427, will be $327 – 23% off

· GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, will be $326 – 27% off

· Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, will be $299 – $200 off

Backyard & Summer Fun

· Coleman 20′ Oval 48″ Deep Metal Frame Above Ground Pool was $698, will be $598

· Licensed Disc Swings (Paw Patrol, Minnie, Mickey, Spider-Man) was $79, will be $34.44

To help promote the event, Walmart says comedians Jim Gaffigan, Ken Jeong, Franco Escamilla and Iliza Schlesinger will be sharing their “hot takes” on the deals through social media.

According to the release, shipping is also free for Walmart+ members. At the end of April, the subscription increased its fuel discount, giving members up to 10 cents off each gallon they pump at more than 14,000 stations nationwide.

Membership also provides unlimited free grocery deliveries from stores as well as Scan & Go capabilities for a quick and contactless checkout experience in stores. They will also reportedly be including a free six months of Spotify Premium.

If you’re not a Walmart+ member just yet, starting Friday, June 3, those who sign up to be a paid member in a Walmart store will get a $20 off promo code to use on their next online purchase. The promo code offering is available through 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Walmart+ is $12.95 a month or $98 a year. For more information about Walmart+ or how to become a member, visit https://www.walmart.com/plus.