SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 on Nov. 21 it will no longer enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees.

The company says the requirement ended on October 31.

“While COVID-19 remains a public health concern, it no longer presents the same level of threat as it did 15 months ago when we made the decision to have a vaccinated workforce as a safety measure for our team members and our work environment,” the company said in a statement. “The risk of severe infection has decreased significantly, with many resources readily available including vaccines and boosters, testing, and improved treatment options.”

The company says other protocols remain in place that align with CDC guidance.

Tyson says masks are still required in facilities where the CDC community level is high or if a facility has a low or medium number of cases, but there is an increase among employees.

Self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms at entry is still required, according to the company.

Tyson says current protocols for isolation for symptomatic employees and masking or testing for close asymptomatic contacts will continue.

Tyson says it will continue to encourage boosters and offer employee booster clinics.