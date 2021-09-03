Tyson Foods holding weekly $10,000 drawings for vaccinated employees

In this image from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, a Tyson Berry Street Plant sign is seen in front of the Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson parking lot for hauling chicken products, April 20, 2021. The Berry Street location had more than 400 COVID-19 cases among the workers, the highest number of cases across Arkansas poultry plants. (Abby Zimmardi/University of Arkansas via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced on Wednesday that it is holding weekly drawings for vaccinated employees at its Northwest Arkansas plants, with a $10,000 cash prize going to five winners.

The Springdale-based food processor says the drawings are part of a company program to increase COVID-19 awareness and vaccination among our employees and their families.

“Tyson Foods is committed to the health and safety of our team members and the communities where we operate, and we hope this initiative will help increase vaccination rates in our region,” said Matt Evans, complex manager in northwest Arkansas. “Through this vaccination sweepstakes, we not only want to reward our vaccinated employees for their commitment to the safety and health of others but also encourage local spending to support the vitality of our neighboring businesses in northwest Arkansas.”

Tyson Foods has poultry plants throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, including in Springdale, Rogers, Berryville, Green Forest, Fort Smith and Waldron.

Prize drawings at Tysons’ NWA plants began on August 27 and will run through September 24. By that time, five cash prizes of $10,000 each will have been awarded to the winners.

To be eligible, employees must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have voluntarily provided verification documentation in advance of each weekly drawing.