LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Though a single Powerball ticket sold in California took the $1.08 billion jackpot Wednesday night, three tickets sold in Arkansas were all also big winners.

Officials with the Arkansas State Lottery said two players in Little Rock and one in Salem each won $100,000 in the drawing after matching four of the white balls & the red Powerball and by having the Power Play option that doubled their prize.

One of the winners from Little Rock, John Findlay, said he bought his ticket from McKinley Mart and plans to visit his son, an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scholarship recipient who is studying abroad in Rome.

Margaree Luster from Little Rock said purchased her ticket from the Shell Superstop on South Shackelford. She said that she has plans to renovate her home with the winnings.

Lottery officials said the third winner purchased their ticket from the Town & Country Supermarket in Salem but has yet to claim their prize.

Lottery officials said that a total of 25,275 Arkansas players have winning tickets worth $484,608 in cash prizes.

“We would like to thank our players who joined us on this jackpot run,” Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director Eric Hagler said. “A portion of every Powerball ticket purchased increases proceeds to scholarships.”

While the jackpot prize for Powerball will now reset back to $20 million, players can still try for a huge with the Mega Millions drawing. The estimated jackpot for Friday is currently $720 million.

Since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for scholarships. More than 720,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans.

To learn more about the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, visit them online at MyArkansasLottery.com.