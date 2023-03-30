LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The deadline to file federal and state tax returns is soon approaching. With April 15 falling on a Saturday in 2023, the deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18.

Certified public accountant and tax director at Simmons Bank, Misty Baugh, stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the steps needed to prepare your taxes.

Baugh explains how to pull your personal information and gather documents, and the best way to choose a tax preparer.

For more information on getting yourself ready, visit IRS.gov.