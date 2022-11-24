FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each year several retailers close up shop for Thanksgiving and with the pandemic, ones who normally do not close for Turkey Day decided to do so for the first time, continuing that move in 2022.
Below is a list of stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day, including store hours for those open and store hours for those opening on Black Friday.
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day (and store hours)
- Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michaels: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Old Navy: From 3 p.m.
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods: with reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day (and Black Friday store hours)
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ashley Furniture, Bath & Body Works, Bed Bath & Beyond – Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. (in 2021)
- Belk – Black Friday hours: 7 a.m. (in 2021)
- Best Buy – Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. (in 2021)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Costco – Black Friday hours: 9 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, Home Depot – Black Friday hours: Doors open at 6 a.m. (in 2021)
- JCPenney – Black Friday hours: Doors open at 5 a.m.
- Kohl’s, Lowe’s – Black Friday hours: Doors open at 6 a.m. (in 2021)
- Macy’s – Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. (in 2021)
- Nordstrom, REI, Simon Properties, Target – Black Friday hours: 7 a.m. (in 2021)
- Ulta, Walmart – Black Friday hours: TBD. 5 a.m. in 2021.