(NEXSTAR) – Several online platforms, including Spotify and Discord, experienced web outages Tuesday.

Spotify, the music and podcast streaming service, tweeted, “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

Users complained Spotify signed them out, then wouldn’t let them sign back in.

Down Detector, a website that monitors

Meanwhile, Discord, an online messaging platform, confirmed it was also experiencing issues.

The company tweeted, “We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix,” before joking, “time to go outside everyone.”

The cause of the outages were not immediately disclosed and an estimated time of restoration was not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.