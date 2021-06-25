Wilson Real Estate Auctioneers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Trucking industry leaders say the closure of the bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee on Interstate 40 has taken a huge chunk of profit but not they are now seeing a sharp decrease in those costs.

According to data from the Arkansas Trucking Association, the trucking industry has absorbed over $70 million in unanticipated cost since the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge was closed on May 11.