Wilson Real Estate Auctioneers: 12-24-21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas continues to see cases of COVID-19 spike with both new and active cases hitting their highest one-day totals since earlier in the fall. On the other hand, fewer people are hospitalized now compared to then.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,719 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 548,967. This is the highest one-day total of new cases detected since Sept. 17, when there were 1,809 new cases.