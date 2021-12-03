Wilson Auctioneers: 12-3-21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Friday showed active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have passed 7,000 for the first time since early October while hospitalizations also ticked up slightly.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported there were 7,141 active cases of the virus, up 556 from the previous day. The last time Arkansas had recorded more than 7,000 active cases was Oct. 9 when there were 7,596 cases.