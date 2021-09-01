Wayne Smith Trucking

DENVER (KDVR) -- Three officers and two paramedics have been indicted on 32 counts by a grand jury in the death Elijah McClain. The charges come two years after the 23-year-old was placed in "carotid hold" by Aurora officers - which deprives oxygen from a person's brain - and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine by paramedics.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement Wednesday morning. Each of the five defendants face one count of manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide.