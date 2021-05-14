Wayne Smith Trucking

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - With the new mask guidance from federal health officials, there are many questions concerning the state's requirements and the state of coronavirus.

Arkansas Department of Health's Dr. Jennifer Dillaha will join KARK 4 and FOX 16's Mitch McCoy to discuss your questions at 3 p.m. You can watch live on kark.com, fox16.com or on the KARK 4 and FOX16 Facebook pages.

You can ask one of the state's top doctors questions concerning the pandemic live on Facebook.