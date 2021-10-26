Tri-State Water, Power, & Air’s standby generators

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP/KNWA/KFTA) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer last week had been fired from a previous job after a gun went off on a set in Northwest Arkansas and wounded a member of the film crew, a producer said Monday.

The disclosure emerged as producers of Baldwin's movie officially halted filming, and court records showed that investigators seized more than two dozen items from the set on the day after the shooting.