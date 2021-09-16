Tri-State Water, Power, & Air: Standby generators for your home

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Texas congressman is expressing outrage at White House policies he says are responsible for the arrival of thousands of migrants in Del Rio in the last two days.

“This is as bad as I’ve ever seen it. There is no southern border. It’s pure chaos,” said U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, walking near the Rio Grande where the Border Patrol is containing the migrants prior to processing.