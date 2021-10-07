Tri-State Water, Power & Air provides premium home upgrades

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Forbes is out with their list of the richest 400 people in America, with four Arkansans being among the billionaires in the spotlight.

Jim Walton, 73, is ranked number 11 on the list and comes in as the richest person in the Natural State. Walton is the youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton. Walton’s net worth increased by $6.7 billion dollars in the last year, bringing his current net worth to $68.8 billion.