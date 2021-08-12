Tri-State Water, Power, & Air

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson will be interviewed live at 3 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the critical COVID-19 surge in Arkansas as many schools statewide begin to open in the coming week.

On Tuesday, Dr. Patterson said in a series of Tweets that as a parent he can relate to the challenges of online learning and how it can affect learning for children, and believes that children should be in school, but only in the safest of circumstances.