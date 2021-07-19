Tri-State Water, Power, & Air

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) — Resurgent pandemic worries were knocking stocks lower from Wall Street to Sydney on Monday, fueled by fears that faster-spreading variants of the virus may upend the economy's strong recovery.

The S&P 500 was 2% lower in afternoon trading after setting a record just a week earlier. In another sign of worry, the yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its lowest level in five months as investors scrambled for safer places to put their money.