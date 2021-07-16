Tri-State Water, Power, & Air

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) - Police on Friday released shocking video of a quick-thinking mother who jumped into action to pull her 5-year-old son out of a car window after a man snatched him off the street Thursday night.

According to the NYPD, it happened around 8 p.m. Surveillance footage shows one man hop out of a maroon car, grab the child and quickly put the boy in the back seat of the vehicle. All the while, a second man sits in the front passenger seat of the car.