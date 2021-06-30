Tri-State Water, Power, & Air

PENNSYLVANIA (NewsNation Now) – Prominent activists in the #MeToo movement, the White House, and even his former "Cosby Show" star Phylicia Rashad have issued reactions to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault.

Cosby has served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. He had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.