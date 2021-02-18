Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Honoring Black History
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
No running water? No problem, Louisiana mom goes viral with ‘snow baths’
Gallery
Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell secretly conducted psychic experiments after walking on the moon
Video
Rock Region METRO transit buses delayed on Friday until 12 p.m.
LIVE: NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
Live
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2021
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tri-State Water, Power & Air
Showcase
Posted:
Feb 18, 2021 / 01:15 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 09:39 AM CST
Trending Stories
What’s next with Arkansas weather
Video
February 2021 Becomes Snowiest February on Record for Little Rock
Video
Arkansas nurse hikes a mile in the snow to treat patients stuck at home
Update: ARDOT says I-40 westbound and eastbound open after drivers stranded overnight in Lonoke, Prairie counties
Video
Multiple Record Temperatures Shattered Due To Historic Cold Conditions
Trending Stories
What’s next with Arkansas weather
Video
February 2021 Becomes Snowiest February on Record for Little Rock
Video
Arkansas nurse hikes a mile in the snow to treat patients stuck at home
Update: ARDOT says I-40 westbound and eastbound open after drivers stranded overnight in Lonoke, Prairie counties
Video
Multiple Record Temperatures Shattered Due To Historic Cold Conditions