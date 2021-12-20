Tri-State Water, Power, & Air: 12-20-21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the owner of a string of nursing homes, accusing him Medicaid and tax fraud.

According to the attorney general’s office, Joseph Schwartz once oversaw the care of more than 7,000 elderly Americans through his company Skyline Healthcare, but from 2017 to 2019, the chain saw more than a dozen Skyline nursing homes shut their doors.