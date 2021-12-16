Tri-State Water, Power, & Air: 12-16-21

IZARD COUNTY. Ark. – Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Izard County deputies arrested seven men in connection to a deadly overdose earlier this year.

According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested 64-year-old Michael David Mullins Sr. of Highland, 64-year-old Ricky Joe Cluck of Hardy, 56-year-old Jamey D. Roof of Mountain Homes, 42-year-old Andrew Mark Martin of Couch, Mo., 39-year-old Samuel R. Noakes of Myrtle, Mo., and 32-year-old Michael Joseph Kelly of Horseshoe Bend.