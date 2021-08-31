Standby generators from Tri-State Water, Power, & Air

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorneys general from 20 states, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, sued President Joe Biden's administration Monday seeking to halt directives that extend federal sex discrimination protections to LGBTQ people, ranging from transgender girls participating in school sports to the use of school and workplace bathrooms that align with a person's gender identity.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement Tuesday in support of filing the lawsuit saying that she believes the Biden Administration is trying to strip young girls of their right of privacy and opportunity to succeed.