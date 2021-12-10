Sissy’s Log Cabin: 12-10-21 Holiday Special

(NEXSTAR) – Go ahead and keep your figgy pudding — Krispy Kreme is cooking up a surprise for this year’s “Day of the Dozens” doughnut deal.

This Sunday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme customers can buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 when they purchase any other dozen at regular price, the company announced. But that’s not all: This year’s “Day of the Dozens” promotion comes early for Krispy Kreme Rewards members, who can redeem the deal as early as Friday, Dec. 10.