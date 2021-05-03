Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Where is Shequenia Burnett? KARK4 News is diving into the bizarre Monday Night Mystery after her leg was found in the Arkansas River years ago.

The 38-year-old woman was reported missing January 15, 2014. Her leg was found December 5, 2015 near the 7000 block of Rebsamen Park Road (Murray Lock and Dam) in the Arkansas River. It was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where DNA confirmed it was Shequenia.