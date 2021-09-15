Restoration Health Little Rock

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nicholas weakened from a tropical storm to a depression Wednesday morning and continues to bring heavy rain to southern states as the National Hurricane Center monitors three other disturbances.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Nicholas is about 30 miles northeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana with 30 mph maximum sustained winds. The storm, now a tropical depression, is moving slowly across Louisiana and is expected to continue weakening.