Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Woman charged with murder in case of missing 11-year-old boy
Video
Little Rock police searching for wanted man
Video
PHOTOS: Storm damage from across Middle Tennessee
Video
Watch Live: Death toll in Tennessee tornadoes jumps to 19, Nashville buildings destroyed
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Working4You
Special Reports
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; at least 19 dead
Power Swabs
Showcase
Posted:
Mar 3, 2020 / 05:49 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 3, 2020 / 05:49 AM CST
Power Swabs March 2020
Trending Stories
LRPD officer’s dance moves go viral
Video
Watch Live: Death toll in Tennessee tornadoes jumps to 19, Nashville buildings destroyed
Little Rock police searching for wanted man
Video
UPDATE: LRSD releases numbers of absent students for March 2, over 350 staff members called in sick
Video
UAMS surgeon first in U.S. to perform new hysterectomy surgery