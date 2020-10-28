Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage Month
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas Crews Assist with Outages in Mississippi and Oklahoma
FIND YOUR CANDIDATE: Meet the people wanting to be on the Little Rock School Board
Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 7
Simmons Bank Donates $25,000 to El Dorado UAMS Regional Campus
Storm Team
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Power Swabs
Showcase
Posted:
Oct 28, 2020 / 01:17 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2020 / 01:17 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Man shot in Hot Springs Saturday morning dies, suspect arrested on suspicion of murder
Arkansas poll finds more than 60 percent support for Trump, Cotton
Tom Cotton is campaigning hard, just not for reelection
Live Event
Coronavirus in Ark.: 952 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Gallery
Trending Stories
Man shot in Hot Springs Saturday morning dies, suspect arrested on suspicion of murder
Arkansas poll finds more than 60 percent support for Trump, Cotton
Tom Cotton is campaigning hard, just not for reelection
Live Event
Coronavirus in Ark.: 952 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Gallery