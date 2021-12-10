Plexaderm Winter Special

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas passed 8,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time in two months Friday, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

The ADH data showed 8,396 active cases of the virus, an increase of 429 from the previous day. The last time that Arkansas had recorded more than 8,000 active cases of the virus was Oct. 5, when it was 8,096.