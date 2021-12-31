Patient shares details of successful treatment for pain by Currie Family Chiropractic

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the ways we could be celebrating the coming New Year, a significant percentage of Americans will be looking to the sky over New York City — either in person, or via their TVs — to watch a great big ball descend from one seemingly arbitrary spot above Times Square to another seemingly arbitrary (albeit lower-altitude) spot above Times Square.

It is, admittedly, a very shiny ball. It’s covered in thousands of crystal panels, and illuminated by even more LED lights. But at the end of the day (or year, in this case), it’s still just a ball, isn’t it?