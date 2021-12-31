Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Monday Night Mystery
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Wednesday’s Child
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Entertainment
Weird News
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Country artists back out of NYE event due to COVID protocols
Officers searching for missing 38-year-old man
‘This is a family’: From an antique shop to a pizza spot, Winfield residents pick up the pieces after tornado
Video
Tips to help calm your pets during New Year’s Eve celebrations
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Big Sarge
China 2022
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Military Greetings
Santa Shops Local
Lone Star NYE
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Patient shares details of successful treatment for pain by Currie Family Chiropractic
Showcase
Posted:
Dec 31, 2021 / 01:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2021 / 04:15 PM CST
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Almost 5,000 new cases in single day, Gov. Hutchinson urges personal responsability into new year
Video
Heavy Rain and a Chance of Severe Storms to Ring in the New Year
Gallery
Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered items of 2021
Family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Officers searching for missing 38-year-old man