Nash Law Firm

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. military says it evacuated about 3,000 people from the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday, 350 of them American citizens, but that's well short of the goal of between 5,000 and 9,000 people daily.

The process is being hindered by Taliban militants, who continue to make it difficult for people to get to the airport. Barriers have prompted chaos and panic among Afghans desperate to escape.