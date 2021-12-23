Nash Law Firm: 12-23-21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas increased, pushing the number over 8,000.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health show the total number of active cases in the state jumped by 633 from the previous day, making that number 8,595. The figures show there have now been 547,248 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with new cases increasing by 1,314.