Happy patient finds relief from back and leg pain at Currie Health & Wellness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the Arkansas Department of Health has declared an ozone action advisory for today, June 16, in Pulaski, Faulkner, Lonoke, Grant, Perry, and Saline counties.

Code orange conditions are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion on Friday. Symptoms of ozone exposure may include shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, headaches, nausea, and eye and throat irritation.