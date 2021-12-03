Guardian Gutter Protection’s Fall 2021 Special

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. --- Dina Lohan, actor Lindsay Lohan’s mother, was sentenced Friday to 18 days in jail after pleading guilty to drunk driving charges from a 2020 crash on Long Island, according to the Nassau County district attorney's office.

Lohan, 59, was also sentenced to five years probation and a "Stop DWI" program while behind bars, and then a probation DWI program once released, officials said.