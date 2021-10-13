Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Monday Night Mystery
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Wednesday’s Child
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Weird News
BestReviews
Top Stories
Gov. Hutchinson won’t sign redistricting plans, measures still set to go into effect
Challenge turns pre-workout powder into a dangerous TikTok trend
Jamie Costa's Robin Williams impression 'uncanny'
Intense video shows United Airlines passenger threatening flight attendant, other travelers: ‘I will break your neck’
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Fishing with Big Sarge
China 2022
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
Gas Tracker
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Saving a Generation: A Conversation about Opioids
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Guardian Gutter Protection
Showcase
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 01:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2021 / 03:40 PM CDT
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson won’t sign bills bypassing federal vaccine mandates
Video
Bryant police finds body believed to be man missing for nearly a month
‘His words are garbage’: Gabby Petito’s mother responds to Laundrie lawyer statement
Video
State police arrest Oklahoma doctor after woman found dead in Chicot County
Arkansas co-workers sidelined by Southwest Airlines cancelation take U-Haul home
Video