Guardian Gutter Protection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVI) -- Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man known as the QAnon Shaman, entered a guilty plea in federal court Friday for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Jacob Chansley is facing six counts, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Prosecutors said Chansley was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol building and disobey officers’ request to leave. He was seen wearing face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.