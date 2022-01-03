Eula’s story: Currie Family Chiropractic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas hit its highest reported number of reported active COVID-19 cases since the peak of last winter’s surge on Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 585 new active cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 27,162. This is the highest number and the first time the state has passed 27,000 active cases since Jan. 10, 2021. It also marks the fourth-highest active case number reported in the state.