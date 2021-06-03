Deborah’s Heart & Care Agency

(NEXSTAR) — Saying the right tools "can be the difference between fast and frustrating," Walmart is unveiling an app for its store workers’ phones that allows them to more easily do a variety of tasks.

The retail behemoth unveiled Me@Walmart, a new app built in-house that's meant to simplify daily tasks, including digitally clocking into work, locating merchandise and answering customers’ questions. It also offers a push-to-talk feature so workers can directly communicate with colleagues.